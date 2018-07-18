Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Watch Fayose make first public appearance since governorship defeat

Ekiti Election Watch Fayose make first public appearance since governorship defeat

Watch Governor Ayo Fayose make his first public appearance since his anointed candidate was defeated in the Ekiti governorship election.

  • Published:
Watch Fayose make first public appearance since governorship defeat play Gov Ayo Fayose says result of Ekiti election won't stand (Punch)

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State made his first public appearance since the defeat of his candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, in the July 14 governorship election.

And by his own standards, it was a pretty grand one.

 

On Monday, July 16, 2018, Fayose tweeted that the result of the Ekiti governorship election will not stand because it was heavily rigged in favour of candidate of the APC and eventual winner, John Kayode Fayemi.

ALSO READ: Fayose needs to sit down, be humble

Fayose and the PDP have both rejected the result of the vote, saying they will challenge it in court. There were reported instances of vote buying and hijack of ballot boxes during the election.

 

On Tuesday, July 17, Fayose visited the Ewi of Ado Ekiti and used the occasion to march on the streets to chants of “Oshoko…Oshoko…Oshoko”, from the locals.

Fayose will formally hand over to Fayemi on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Ekiti Election Fayose finally breaks silence over PDP's lossbullet
2 Ortom Benue Governor dumps APC, searching for new partybullet
3 Ekiti Election "I will laugh last", Fayose tells Buhari, APCbullet

Related Articles

Fayose EFCC disowns tweet suggesting possible prosecution of Ekiti Governor
Fayose Governor attacks Garba Shehu on Twitter
Ekiti Election Result declared exceeds number of accredited voters – PDP
Ekiti Election Itse sagay asks Fayose to accept governorship result
Pulse Opinion Fayose needs to sit down, be humble
Fayose Governor holds road show in Ado-Ekiti

Politics

An Ibadan based lawyer thinks that Saraki is being unjustly persecuted by the Buhari led federal government
Saraki Lawyer says senate president's 'persecution' is waste of time and money
Pulse Opinion Fayose needs to sit down, be humble
PDP denies involvement in vote buying during Ekiti governorship election
Ekiti Election PDP denies involvement in vote buying
Time's up, Moghalu warns failed and recycled politicians
Moghalu "Time's up," Presidential aspirant warns Nigeria's "failed and recycled politicians"