Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State made his first public appearance since the defeat of his candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, in the July 14 governorship election.

And by his own standards, it was a pretty grand one.

On Monday, July 16, 2018, Fayose tweeted that the result of the Ekiti governorship election will not stand because it was heavily rigged in favour of candidate of the APC and eventual winner, John Kayode Fayemi.

Fayose and the PDP have both rejected the result of the vote, saying they will challenge it in court. There were reported instances of vote buying and hijack of ballot boxes during the election.

On Tuesday, July 17, Fayose visited the Ewi of Ado Ekiti and used the occasion to march on the streets to chants of “Oshoko…Oshoko…Oshoko”, from the locals.