1 will review records of Fayose’s government - Kayode Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi Governor-elect says he will review records of Fayose’s government

  • Published:

The Governor-elect of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has said that he will review the records of Governor Ayo Fayose’s government when he gets into office.

Fayemi, who refused to use the word, probe, said this while fielding questions on Channels Television’s News at 10.

The Governor-elect told the reporter that it will be stupid of him to say that he will not look into the records to see what happened before he assumed office.

You will recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) hinted of a possible investigation into the activities of the Ekiti state government on Twitter.

Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi says he will review records of Fayose’s government play

EFCC's tweet on possible investigation into Ekiti state activities.

(Twitter/@officialEFCC)

 

No development under Fayose

Fayemi also said that that there has been no development in Ekiti state since he left office in 2014.

He also stated that he is coming back to continue the good work he was doing when he was Governor of the state.

According to Daily Post, he said “The clock of progress and development in Ekiti stopped in October 2014. (My) coming back is to restart the clock and get it back to the developmental trajectory. What we have witnessed in Ekiti in the last four years is arrested development."

Reclaiming the land

Fayemi also highlighted what his victory means to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and explained what he meant by reclaiming the land.

He said “When I say reclaiming the land, it is not just about the physical reclamation of any land, it is about the reclamation and restoration of the values of our people.

“It is a return to decency, decorum and dignity. A return to a sense of self-worth and self-respect. A return to respect for our elders and traditional institution. It is a return to seriousness in government.

 “This victory means, at the Ekiti State level, a determination by our people to really have governance on a serious level back in Ekiti State. That’s why the people have shown fate, by returning us to power.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo congratulates Kayode Fayemi

"On a national level, this victory means that the propaganda out there about our party (APC) being a party of trialists and people who are just interested in a section of the country is not selling to ordinary Nigerian.”

Fayemi also said that his transition team will work with Governor Fayose’s government to ensure that workers’ salaries are paid, possibly before he is sworn in.

Kayode Fayemi was declared winner of the Ekiti state governorship election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

