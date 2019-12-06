Following DSS’ re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore on Friday, December 6, 2019, the activist’s mother, Mrs Esther Kehinde Sowore has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to free her son.

In a dramatic scenario on Friday, men of the Department of the State Security Service (DSS) re-arrested Sowore after a physical clash with the defendant in the court room.

Reacting to the re-arrest of her son, Mrs Sowore in a video interview with CNN said the issue is now affecting her health.

The dejected woman said, ‘What shall I do again? So, they are not yet ready to release him. Who are (those) doing all this work? So, he’s with them in detention again. What did they see again that they have not seen before? I can not eat, I can not sleep. It affected my health. It has been four months. I plead to Buhari in the name of Allah to release my son”.

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, the DSS released Sowore after 124 days in detention.