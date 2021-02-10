Tiktok is where you’ll find the most authentic human experiences being told through comedy. With popular comedy stars like Taooma, Iyabo Ojo, and Mr. Macaroni, and a host of others already using TikTok as the platform for their original content, it is easy to see how this platform can get your talent discovered.

If you want to be the next breakout comedian with content that regularly goes viral, TikTok is here to help you achieve that goal. Here’s how:

TikTok ‘Create With Me’ Campaign

With the ‘Create With Me’ campaign, TikTok wants to project real people creating real comedy videos that are relatable, can inspire creativity in others, and bring joy to millions of people worldwide.

So if you are a comedy creator or funny skit maker, hoping for that big break, just read carefully and follow the steps below:

Step 1. Managed TikTok comedy content creators will create a new original comedy video with an easily recreatable sound

Step 2. 12 top videos will be shortlisted (based on originality, local flair, and ability to be recreated/ lip-synced)

Step 3. Two rounds of #CreateWithMe will be launched on TikTok (Nigeria and Ghana). Each round will feature six of the videos from the aforementioned creators, and users will be encouraged to use one of the sounds to create a new video.

Step 4. The winner of each round (that is, the video whose soundtrack was recreated the most), will have their sound launched as a trending #hashtag, and receive a prize (to be determined).