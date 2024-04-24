CSO threatens to sue if NBC fails to ban same-sex content on Netflix, TikTok

The CSO, under the auspices of the Open Justice Initiative (OJI), also urged NBC to ban other social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, etc, about the subject matter.

A Lawyer and Programme Officer of OJI, Donald Ayibiowu, gave the warning in a letter addressed to the Director-General of NBC, Charles Ebuebu. The certified true copy of the letter made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, dated April 13, was received by the commission on April 23.

It was titled: “Need to Ban and Bar the Continuous Broadcast of Offensive Same-Sex Contents on Nigeria’s Airwaves by Netflix and Other Specialised Broadcast Outlets.”

“We write to draw the esteem attention of your commission to some obnoxious and repugnant same-sex content being aired or transmitted by some broadcast outfits operating within the Nigeria broadcast space, which platforms include Netflix and some social media entities.

“These abhorrent contents being campaigned about borders on the promotion of amorous relationships between persons of the same sex on the said platforms.

“We received complaints on this topic from well-meaning Nigerians and religious organisations and further discovered that the broadcast contents/materials on these platforms are laced with embedded scenes/episodes where same-sex relationships are practically being propagated.

“We also conducted research on some social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter (X), Facebook (Meta), etc with regards to this subject, and found the same hazardous and illegal same-sex content being promoted and transmitted.

“It is clear that there is an agenda to surreptitiously lure the unsuspecting young population of this country to this satanic habit/lifestyle of same-sex practice in Nigeria by subtly introducing same through entertainment and showbiz industry, albeit through the airwaves.

“It is now commonplace to see some of these illegal contents being conveyed on social media and specialised platforms in Nigeria.

“We wish to point out that these contents are clearly being aired or transmitted in contravention of our extant laws such as Sections 4(2) and 5(2} of the Same-Sex Mariage (Prohibition) Act, 2013,” he said.

The lawyer said that the act being subtly propagated and promoted via these mediums was targeted at destroying the moral fibre and rectitude; eroding, dislodging and polluting the society with unacceptable inhuman values.

He said it was also to erode the age-long cultural practices and sacred religious belief system of male and female gender only as created by God Almighty. Ayibiowu, therefore, called on NBC to take immediate steps to get these platforms to rein in this illegal content from airing; distributed or transmitted in any form in the country.

According to him, if the commission fails to block, restrict or scrap these same-sex promotional materials/contents from Nigeria Airwaves, we shall proceed to seek further redress in pursuit of our goal of saner Nigeria Airwaves.

