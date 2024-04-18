Every Nigerian needs training on how to communicate properly - Idris

Malam Idris Mohammed, information and national orientation minister, who stated this position on Thursday in Keffi, explained that proper and timely dissemination of climate information would help communities to build resilience.

He spoke at an International Conference on Communication and Development in Africa organised by the Institute of Strategic National Development Communication of Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the conference, whose theme is “Communication, Climate Change and Resilience in Africa”, was organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations(NIPR).

The minister, who was represented by Salihu Dambos, Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), said that effective communication would enlighten people on the gradual symptoms and impacts of climate change.

“Everybody needs some level of training to communicate properly and NIPR is doing well in that respect by ensuring their members are inducted and receive certain training before they practice,” he said.

Mohammed said that the conference was apt, given the challenges many communities were facing due to climate change.

“Proper and timely dissemination of information about climate change will help people to seek out proactive measures.

“This conference is coming at a crucial time in our nation’s history as we face the challenges posed by climate change and the urgent need to build resilience in our communities.

“It is imperative that we recognise the importance of effective communication in addressing the impact of climate change on food security, health and socio-economic development.

“I commend the efforts of the organisers for using the conference to provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders,” he added.

The minister further said that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was giving special attention to climate change mitigation and adopting strategies to promote sustainable development and ensure the well-being of Nigerians.

He said that the administration had achieved a lot in the area of food security and good health through initiatives that included the development and implementation of the National Climate Change Policy, Response Strategies, and Nigerian Climate Initiative, among others.

He promised that the ministry would remain state fast toward ensuring proper dissemination of information on climate change and other government policies, programmes and projects.

Malam Ali Mohammed Ali, Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who also spoke at the event, said that timely communication on climate change would help guard against global warming and other related problems.

The NAN boss added that communication experts had a great role to play to help address problems associated with climate change, and blamed the trend on human activities.

He further said that the conference would help expand the frontiers of knowledge and provide stakeholders the opportunity to share information and ideas. Ali praised the organisers for putting up the conference and suggested regular hosting of such engagements.

Dr Ike Neliaku, President, of NIPR, in a remark, said that any public relations practitioner not registered with the institute was a quack “no matter his or her position, and regardless of his or her level of education or training”.

The NIPR President encouraged communicators to register to have what it takes to correct a lot of fake news and misinformation being spread around, particularly in social media.

In a goodwill message, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, represented by Yakubu Lamai, his Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, lauded the organisers of the conference and promised to partner with them and all other groups interested in the development of the state.