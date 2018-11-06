news

President Buhari has expressed satisfaction at the job done by the minimum wage Tripartite Committee.

The President made this known while receiving the report on the review of the new minimum wage which was submitted to him by the chairman of the committee, Amal Pepple at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The Tripartite Committee also put together a draft bill that will be transmitted to the National Assembly.

In his remarks, the president thanked the committee and promised to send the bill to the legislature.

Buhari also called on labour leaders not to let themselves be used as political weapons.

He said that the new wage bill will ensure that the economic progress which the country has made since 2011 will reflect in the pockets of Nigerians.

Committee chairman explains

Explaining how the Tripartite Committee came up with the amount of N30,000, it chairman, Ms. Pepple said that it considered the high cost of living, inflation and the exchange rate.

According to Channels TV, she said “Consideration was also given to the critical role of the informal sector in employment generation and the need for a realistic minimum wage that will not stifle the growth of the sector and the overall economy.

“After carefully weighing these critical factors and bearing in the mind the overriding interest of the economy the Committee while noting the offer of N24,000 by the federal government, is recommending an increase in the existing minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.

“The committee has also produced a draft national minimum wage bill 2018 for condition by government.

“We strongly believe that the enactment of the draft bill into law is very critical to the operation and future reviews of the National Minimum Wage.’’

Pepple also said that the implementation of the new minimum wage will boost the purchasing power of workers.

Adding that it will also stimulate businesses and the economy as a result of the increase in consumption.

President Buhari inaugurated the National Minimum Wage Committee on November 27, 2017.