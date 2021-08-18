Terrorists who kidnapped 15 students and four staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have demanded N350 million in ransom payment.
Gunmen who kidnapped students in Zamfara want N350million in ransom
Kidnappers have been targeting school students and pupils in the last couple of years, while demanding outrageous ransom.
The incident occurred on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The gunmen arrived the school on motorbikes, shooting sporadically.
They made their escape from the school compound by breaking the main gate with cutlasses.
Provost of the college, Habibu Mainasara, tells ThisDay in a telephone chat that he has spoken with each of the captives.
He also says the bandits had contacted him via telephone to say that about 20 persons which included students and staff of the college, were in their custody and therefore, asked the Provost to produce N350 million before they would be freed.
There's been an increase in the spate of kidnappings-for-ransom in Nigeria since the turn of the year. President Buhari holds a meeting with his security chiefs, Thursday, with the heightened insecurity and abductions in the northern region, top of the agenda.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng