The incident occurred on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The gunmen arrived the school on motorbikes, shooting sporadically.

They made their escape from the school compound by breaking the main gate with cutlasses.

Provost of the college, Habibu Mainasara, tells ThisDay in a telephone chat that he has spoken with each of the captives.

He also says the bandits had contacted him via telephone to say that about 20 persons which included students and staff of the college, were in their custody and therefore, asked the Provost to produce N350 million before they would be freed.