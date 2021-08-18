RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen who kidnapped students in Zamfara want N350million in ransom

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Kidnappers have been targeting school students and pupils in the last couple of years, while demanding outrageous ransom.

Gunmen (Leadership)
Gunmen (Leadership)

Terrorists who kidnapped 15 students and four staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have demanded N350 million in ransom payment.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The gunmen arrived the school on motorbikes, shooting sporadically.

They made their escape from the school compound by breaking the main gate with cutlasses.

Provost of the college, Habibu Mainasara, tells ThisDay in a telephone chat that he has spoken with each of the captives.

He also says the bandits had contacted him via telephone to say that about 20 persons which included students and staff of the college, were in their custody and therefore, asked the Provost to produce N350 million before they would be freed.

There's been an increase in the spate of kidnappings-for-ransom in Nigeria since the turn of the year. President Buhari holds a meeting with his security chiefs, Thursday, with the heightened insecurity and abductions in the northern region, top of the agenda.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19: Rivers leads as Nigeria records 357 new infections

FG moves to declare Day for Senior Citizens

Niger Delta fishermen applaud Buhari on assent to PIB

President Buhari approves steering committee on Petroleum Industry Act

Gunmen who kidnapped students in Zamfara want N350million in ransom

Nigerian Consulate in New York suspends services

Osinbajo is so impressed by the work AFREXIM bank is doing

Gov Okowa tells young people that they need skills to fight poverty

Okowa salutes IBB at 80