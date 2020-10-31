Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of killing six soldiers and 4 police officers during the #endsars protests in his state.

Wike said this on Friday, October 30, 2020, when the national leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors paid him a courtesy visit at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said the protest against police brutality was peaceful until IPOB members took the law into their own hands.

He said, “I don’t support criminality. IPOB killed six army officers, four policemen, burnt police stations and court buildings.”

IPOB-members (Aljazeerah)

“This is Rivers State. Go to Oyigbo and see the level of destruction. Now the state government will be rebuilding those facilities. Those who don’t understand our actions are saying we are fighting the Igbo. How will they allow criminals to speak for them when there are intelligent Igbo people to speak for them?

“If they (IPOB) are aggrieved, instead of channeling it to the right quarters, they go and kill innocent people and destroy public places (sic)”.

On the fight against Boko Haram, Wike said it’s impossible to win the war against the insurgents without intelligence.

Wike, who recently called for arrest of #endsars protesters in Rivers State also said that lack of intelligence had made it impossible to trace the leader behind the #EndSARS protest.

He said, “Look at what has happened. There were #EndSARS protests across the country. Nobody knows how the youths were able to organise themselves without a leader.

“Up until now, intelligence can’t even know how they did it and who’s behind them. Without good intelligence, how can Nigeria even defeat Boko Haram?”

However, while the National President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isha commended Wike for his support for the guild, the governor urged the media to do more in holding political leaders accountable.