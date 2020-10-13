Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned that protesters rallying against police brutality, profiling and extra-judicial killings will be arrested if they are seen anywhere near his state.

The protests with the #EndSARS and #SARSMustEnd hashtags have gone viral online and offline, since a young man was killed by a police officer in the Ughelli area of Delta State penultimate week.

Even though Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu and President Muhammadu Buhari have announced that the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been disbanded nationwide, SARS personnel are still carrying on menacingly on the streets; and police killings of unarmed civilians haven’t abated.

According to Wike, following the pronouncements from the president and the police boss, the protests are now unlawful.

“The Rivers State Government hereby wishes to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the state,” Wike said through his Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a unit of the police force that no longer exists.

"Parents and guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

"Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book," he added.

Protesters continue to clash with police across the country.

Some #EndSARS protesters in Lagos have been beaten, thrown into jail or left badly injured. At least one protester has been reported dead in Lagos from a police rifle.

One protester identified as Jimoh Isiaq, has been killed in Oyo State.

Protesters have been chased with teargas canisters, live bullets and water cannons in the country's capital city of Abuja.

The protesters have vowed to continue cordoning off major roads and obstructing free flow of traffic until their 5-point demands are met.