RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor also said no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper.

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom (Punch)
Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings ece-auto-gen

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, has told his people that self-defense is now the best option in the face of marauding cattle herders who damage farmlands and take lives for sport.

Recommended articles

Like most states in the north central and north western region of Nigeria, Benue has been battling a recurring farmers-herders crisis since Nigeria's return to civil rule.

The governor has gone on the record to lambast President Muhammadu Buhari who he says isn't doing enough to checkmate the herders, most of whom are of Fulani extraction.

Speaking at an interdenominational church service on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Chapel of Grace in Government House, Makurdi, Ortom said:

“I’ll no longer announce the deaths of those killed by Fulani herdsmen. Rise up and defend yourselves with weapons not prohibited by law--bows and arrows, spears and knives.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, before the latter's defection (Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, before the latter's defection (Presidency) ece-auto-gen

"Get license for dane guns from local government Chairmen and use them to defend yourselves,” he charged.

Ortom once said he ran a couple of kilometers as herders tried to kill him.

He told the congregation that no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper.

“God assured me some time back that as long as I lived within the circle of his presence, no weapon fashioned against me shall prosper,” he said.

Governor Ortom has been very critical of the governing APC since he abandoned the party for the opposition PDP in 2018.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Shatta Wale shades Davido over new Rolls Royce; says 'I don't use my father's money'