Gov Ortom says federal government is insensitive to killings across Nigeria

He also laments that the government hasn't been proactive enough.

Gov Ortom of Benue inaugurates the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun in Delta State, alongside Gov Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 (Delta govt media)
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says the federal government is insensitive to rising cases of killings, banditry and terrorism across the country.

The governor has also asked Abuja to seek for external support; or to ask other countries for help to solve the problem.

Nigeria is under siege, with killings, abductions and unrest across the country reported in the local media daily.

Ortom adds that with the daily killings and attendant heavy casualties, it has become very obvious that the federal government has become overwhelmed by it all.

Ortom made the remarks while inaugurating the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun in Delta State.

The governor also says God has not abandoned Nigeria and calls on leaders to close ranks and provide equity, fairness and justice to heal the nation.

He also laments that the government hasn't been proactive enough; and that illiteracy across the country has created this monster Nigeria is now battling to tame.

"If they were educated they would have found themselves something meaningful to do rather than occupying themselves with committing evil across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, and other political, traditional and opinion leaders from the state at the Presidential Villa on Monday, January 15, 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari hosted Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, and other political, traditional and opinion leaders from the state at the Presidential Villa on Monday, January 15, 2018 ece-auto-gen

"I say so because I believe in education and if you want to develop a people, give them quality education and so I must commend Governor Okowa for the quality schools and for creating three new universities in Delta," he says.

The governor commends Deltans for supporting Okowa, whom he describes as very hardworking, diligent, committed and determined to add value to not just Delta but the entire country.

"Governor Okowa has demonstrated immense capacity and commitment to achieve results in all tasks assigned to him, and he remains our pride both in the PDP and in the Governors' Forum.

"Without education, there cannot be any meaningful development and a single facility hosting about 3,000 students is a good deal and worthy of commendation.

"With the universities you have created, it will be easier to absorb them when they finish their secondary education.

"I have so much to learn from you in adding value to our people in the remaining two years left of my administration.

"We have been watching you inaugurating several projects all over the state, I thank you for this great privilege and I am not taking it for granted because we have 36 governors and you could have invited any of them but you chose to invite me to perform this great function,’’ Ortom says.

On his part, Governor Okowa says his administration is doing a lot even though a lot still needs to be done.

"We are doing a lot but we still realise that a lot still needs to be done even as we continue to build new schools and also complete the projects we inherited from the previous administration," Okowa says.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

