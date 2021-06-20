Gov Makinde and the economics of a N10.6B purported contract termination liability [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

As of today, the purported termination of ENL’s contract cannot take effect, as the governor has not lawfully disengaged the contractor, in line with the terms of the Concession Agreement. This is a story for another day.

ENL Consortium became the concessionaire on August 25, 2017 after the Oyo State Government, under the administration of Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, granted it exclusive rights to design, finance, construct, operate and maintain the Ibadan Circular Road for a period of thirty five years with ENL undertaking 100% contract financing, based on Build, Operate and Transfer model for infrastructural development.

I have written in the past about the progress ENL had made on the project. I will not go over that again here, but everyone familiar with the matter is aware that Governor Makinde’s purported contract cancellation rationale; slow pace of work by the contractors, is actually not the case.

My focus with this very short piece is on the potential legal fallout of this purported cancellation and the economic impact on the state.

People familiar with the concession contract note two particularly interesting provisions of the contract that have serious economic impact on the state:

First of all, the contract states that given the circumstances around the purported cancelation of the contract, the government must reimburse ENL full funds expended on the project.

Secondly, the contract states that ENL is paid 10% of the full value of the contract. A total of N3.96 billion has been expended by ENL on various aspects of the project, even dating back to when the company had to pay the Italian firm that had held on to the first set of engineering designs as the Oyo State government didn't pay the Italian firm upon completion of the designs 14 years ago.

With the total contract sum of about N67 billion, ENL is also due about N6.7 billion reimbursement, in fulfilment of the contract clause. This adds up to N10.6 billion in total.

My question for Governor Makinde is; why go with such an expensive approach to solve a problem that really does not exist? One is also wont to ask, “Who was this project designed for?” The ‘people’ should be the answer.

With this in mind, let us consider two options here. One is to continue with the project as it is. If ENL continues the project, they will simply be consolidating on what they have already done and this will inch the work closer to completion, by the same hands that started it.

This improves the chances of the project being completed for the benefit of the people of the state and Nigeria in general, given that it is wholly contractor-funded.

Option 2 is for a new contractor to come on board the project. Finding another contractor comes with its own challenges; the time and financial cost of public procurement; ultimately delaying project delivery timelines. This sounds like a project management nightmare.

What’s more, the Oyo State tax payers have a N10.6 billion bill to pay for this delay in project delivery. This just doesn't add up socially and economically. I find it hard to imagine how it benefits the people of the state in any way.

From a public finance perspective, it bears mentioning that N10.6 billion can do a lot to improve the lot of the people of Oyo State. This can be invested in education, healthcare, and other public works. This should be the determining factor in the decision on this contract. Not what looks to be a politically expedient move.

Politics has to work in the interest of the rest of us, not a few of us.

