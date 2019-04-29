The protest, which was dispersed by the police, was led by Umar Danjani under the auspices of Concerned Jigawa Youths.

Zaki said in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the protest was politically motivated.

“I am surprised the protesters, who are between the ages of 12, 15 and 20 said that there is bad leadership, kidnapping, maiming, killings, robbery, farmers/herdsmen clash, political instability and general insecurity in the state.

“I challenged anybody to come out and prove to the world where all these things are happening in the state as claimed by the protesters.

“Jigawa is peaceful and it will continue to be peaceful by the grace of God.

“No amount of cheap blackmail will deter the present administration in protecting the lives and providing dividends of democracy to people in the state.

“Governor Badaru is trying his best to provide basic social infrastructures like roads, water, schools, hospitals, electricity among others to the people; he will still do the same when he takes oath of office for his second term.

“Everybody knows that the leader of the protesters is a political thug backed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The protest is masterminded by PDP, we should not cry foul, and we should not pray calamity to befall our state,” he stated.

However, Danjani insisted that their protest was to highlight the general insecurity not only in Jigawa but the nation as a whole.

According to him, the protest was dispersed by the police even though the organisers had written to the state police commissioner on their plan.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Senchi, told NAN that nobody had officially written to his office seeking for permission to stage any protest.

Senchi, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Abdu Jinjiri, said as law enforcement agents, they will not allow breach of the peace anywhere in the state.