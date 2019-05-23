Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced this in a statement issued in Dutse on Wednesday.

The SSG extended the government’s appreciation for the services rendered by the members of the affected councils/boards.

Abdulkadir expressed the hope that they would accept whenever similar call was made for them to serve the state.

He listed the affected institutions/agencies to include; College of Education, Gumel, Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse, Jigawa State Institute for Information Technology, Kazaure and College of Islamic and Legal Studies, Ringim.

Others, are; Bilyaminu Usman Polytechnic, Hadejia, Jigawa State Library Board, Islamic Education Bureau and Jigawa State Scholarship Board.