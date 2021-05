Gov Ayade sacks 4 commissioners, 5 Special Advisers

The sacked are Mr Asu Okang, who was the Commissioner for Information and Mr Donatus Etim who headed the Ministry of Climate Change.

Others are Mrs Rita Ayim, who was the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Mr Mike Usibe who was the Commissioner for New Cities Development.

The affected special advisers are; Mr Leo Inyambe, who was the Special Adviser on Security, Mr John Etim, Oil Palm Development and Mr Orok Duke, Special Adviser on Callywood, Mr Victor Okon and Mr Agbiji Mbeh-Agbiji.

"Consequently, they are hereby directed to return government properties and vehicles in their care with immediate effect to the Chief of Staff to the governor.