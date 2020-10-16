The Speaker made the statement during the disbursement of N20 million interest-free loan to 400 constituents on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N50,000 loan to benefitting traders and artisans, was facilitated by Gbajabiamila and disbursed by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Represented Mr Agboola Dabiri, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Gbajabiamila said he would always work to serve the interest of the people.

He said the facilitation and disbursement of the interest free loans to traders and artisans in the constituency was one of the efforts made to empower the people.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the loans judiciously so as to improve their businesses and better their lot.

“The facilitation of these loans is one of our efforts to uplift the people of the constituency and better their lot.

“We have carried out several empowerment programmes to uplift the people; we will do more because our focus is the people.

“I urge you all to put the loans into good use so that your businesses can grow and boom,” he said.

Gbajabiamila urged the beneficiaries to repay the loans within the agreed period so that others could also benefit.

He commended the NDE for availing the people of Surulere of the loans, saying it would go a long way in helping their businesses.

Speaking, Mrs Serena Edwards, State Coordinator, NDE said the loans, facilitated by the Speaker, was disbursed under the Enterprise Enhancement Scheme of the directorate.

She said the scheme was aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and boosting businesses.

“The reason for this gathering is in no small measure fit for fighting mass unemployment in the society, a responsibility saddled on the NDE by the Federal Government as one of the agencies set up for this purpose.

“It is on this stride that we encourage the successful beneficiaries of this programme to make maximum use of this opportunity.

‘If well nurtured, it will grow and blossom to its desired end. The NDE is poised and ready to assist all job seekers and businesses navigate their desire to an enviable end,” she said.

She commended Gbajabiamila for facilitating the loans, saying the facility would impact positively on businesses in Surulere 1 constituency.

She said the loans were repayable in five months and urged beneficiaries to put the loans to good use to boost their incomes.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Bola Badmus, Iyaloja of Abibatu Mogaji Market, Iponri, thanked the Speaker and the NDE for the loans.

She said the loans would help beneficiaries to grow their businesses.

Badmus thanked Gbajabiamila for all the empowerment programmes carried out in the constituency, saying the people were feeling the impact of his representation.