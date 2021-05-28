RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Garba Shehu says Buhari administration is the healthiest in terms of respect for citizens’ rights

Shehu says there was flagrant and deliberate refusal to obey the courts before the coming of Buhari's government.

Garba-Shehu says Buhari administration is the healthiest in terms of respect for citizens’ rights. (TheCable)
Pulse Nigeria

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity says the president has performed better than his predecessors when it comes to respecting citizens’ rights.

Shehu said this on Friday, May 28, 2021, while featuring on Good Morning Nigeria, a daily breakfast show on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Speaking on 22 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria and the performance of the current administration, the president's spokesperson said the Buhari-led government places national interest above that of individuals.

He said, “Before the coming of the present administration, there was flagrant and deliberate refusal to obey the courts. People in the political opposition were detained without trial, and courts would say release this person or that person, and they were not released.

“I want to think that the current justice administration under Malami is governed by a global philosophy, which places national interest above individual interest.

“Where an individual’s interest — that right belonging to the individual even though justified by the court of law — threatens the interest of the larger majority, now there’s a caveat on that. In some instances, that has been misconstrued to mean disobedience at the centre.

“But by and large, with regards to the rights of citizens and respect of the law, this perhaps is the healthiest administration we’ve ever had from 1999 till date, in terms of respect for the courts, and respect for the rights of citizens. As it is, we don’t have political detainees in this country.

This is not the first time Garba would rate the administration of President Buhari above that of his predecessors.

In September 2020, Garba in a statement said the Buhari administration has done more than its predecessors to rehabilitate Federal Roads despite other competing infrastructural funding needs.

He said the president set a record with 600 road projects across the country.

