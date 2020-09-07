Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made this known at the National Consultative Workshop on the ECOWAS Post 2020 Vision on Monday in Kano.

Ganduje, represented by Musa Yahaya-Bichi, Permanent Secretary Cabinet Office, said the measure was in line with the ECOWAS Vision, aimed at achieving sustainable social and economic development in the sub-region.

He said that the recruitment was designed to improve teacher-pupil ratio, enhance school enrollment and reduce the number of Out-of-School children in the state.

The governor noted that the population of the Out-of-School children had dropped to less 400,000 as against 1.3 million before the introduction of the programme in the state.

“This is expected to further shrink in view of the popularity of the policy among the people,” he said.

Ganduje revealed that the state government had also inaugurated the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital and Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu Pediatrics Hospital.

He said that the hospitals were equipped with modern facilities to enhance treatment of cancer and child health medicine in the state.

The governor added that the state government has concluded plans to establish 300-bed capacity hospitals each at Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano to enhance healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.

On security, Ganduje disclosed that an ICT based Advanced Security Control Centre was set up at the Police Command, Bompai, while an ultra-modern skill acquisition centre was established to provide training in over 100 trades to youth and women in the state.

Ganduje noted that his administration had executed infrastructure development and other viable projects in line with the ECOWAS Vision to improve the social and economic wellbeing of residents.

He urged the participants to make positive contributions to enable the forum achieve its objectives.

Also speaking, Mr Joseph Oyi, Head of ECOWAS Unit, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the workshop was designed to articulate on the views of stakeholders on the impact of the ECOWAS Vision 2020.

Oyi added that it was also designed to gather views of the people of Nigeria with regards to the formulations of the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

“The aim is to have discussion with stakeholders on the ECOWAS Post 2020 Vision.

“The vision borders on a strategy or plan whereby the Commission is moving from the ECOWAS of States to ECOWAS of the People.

“This means that all activities of ECOWAS should be people oriented, people inclusiveness in its programmes such as education and democracy among others.

“We are looking at how education in the region will be harmonised so that we don’t have disparity in the education certificate. And within the member states education certificate can be used without problems,” he added.