The Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje, said in his remarks at the training that it would help to reduce crashes among articulated vehicles to the barest minimum.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corps organised the training for its desk officers at depots and tankfarms.

It would assist them to understand how to conduct proper supervision and thorough checks on tankers and articulated vehicles before loading at the various depots.

Omeje said that through the training, participants would be able to effectively monitor and check vehicles’ faults before loading and embarking on their journeys.

“”Safe-to-Load” training is to build up the capacity of our officers that are in the tank farms and to enhance safe haulage of petroleum products on Nigerian roads.

“We have earlier posted our officers to the various depots not only in Lagos but also across the nation such as Calabar and Port Harcourt where there are tank farms.

“We need to build up their capacity to be able to give assurance on the type of vehicles that will be allowed to load petroleum products at the depots” he said.

According to him, about 100 personnel will benefit from the training which will be done in four different batches with 25 officers in each batch.

The sector commander said that the corps would be trained on how to follow the loading checklist to ensure that every truck meets up with the prerequisites and standard specifications for loading before leaving their depots.

The FRSC boss also urged drivers to comply with all the rules and regulations of loading.

He said that they should also ensure that their vehicles were road worthy before entering the depot to avoid being chased out by FRSC officials over non compliance.

He also appealed to them to always drive safely and put other road users into consideration so as to ensure sanity on the road.