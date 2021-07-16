Flood: NEMA advises Lagos residents on safety precautions

According to him, the residents should avoid driving when flood covers half of vehicles’ tyres.

” Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle.

“Kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety,” he said.

Farinloye also advised that trekking should be avoided during downpours.

”The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.”

He advised teachers to keep pupils in classrooms during downpours, no matter the duration, to safeguard their lives.

The NEMA boss warned people living in buildings with signs of danger to report to the appropriate agencies for assistance.

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi /Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains.

“The 2021 Annual Flood Outlook has predicted more flooding to be experienced in these 13 local government areas.