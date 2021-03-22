The Federal Government says it is investigating incidents of COVID-19 vaccine mismanagement at some vaccination sites across the country.

Nigeria kicked its vaccination campaign on March 5, 2021 after receiving nearly four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said on Monday, March 22 that 122,410 have now been vaccinated across the country.

However, he said issues of mismanagement have been reported at some centres, especially singling out the one at Police Clinic, Falomo in Lagos State.

"This is currently being investigated and we understand from the Lagos State Government that a report would be made available today.

"We anticipate that decisive action will be taken against anyone found culpable of subverting the vaccination process," he said.

Shuaib said the government has instituted mechanisms to ensure that the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine is free from corrupt practices.

The NPHCDA boss said there's a collaborative partnership with regulatory and anti-corruption agencies to further strengthen vaccine accountability.

"Any information of vaccine mishandling and mismanagement, will be handled using stringent measures and appropriate sanctions," he said.

Full implementation of the vaccination has commenced in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory, but Kogi, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Oyo are yet to start their campaigns.