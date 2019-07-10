Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to improve the human and political rights of its citizens.

Ambassador Audu Kadiri, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations Office in Geneva, made this known at the Human Rights Committee review in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kadiri, said this in a statement made to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Kadiri, Nigeria had implemented many initiatives to improve the effectiveness, accessibility, accountability, transparency and fairness of the justice system.

This includes the development of justice sector reform action plans and the establishment of judicial research and training centres.

He also explained that several measures and initiatives had been adopted to strengthen civil and military cooperation in the fight against terrorism and insurgency, such as the appointment of a Human Rights Adviser in the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

Also, the establishment of a Human Rights Desk in the Army Headquarters and Divisions of the Nigerian Army were listed as part of measures to improve implementation of rights of the citizens.

He explained that a human rights curriculum had been introduced in the training institutions of the various armed forces, the Nigerian Police Force and other law enforcement agencies.

The project, he explained, was aimed to inculcate in the trainees universal human rights values.

Kadiri stressed that the Nigerian Government was firmly committed to promote and protect the human rights of Nigerians.

The FG acknowledged that while much had been done in this regard, across a broad range of fields, some challenges remained.

Also, Kadiri explained that the Constitution guaranteed access to justice for everyone, and provided for pro bono legal assistance to indigent persons in the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

The law provided access to justice for women who were victims of violence.

Kadiri further assured the committee that Nigeria’s subsequent reports on the implementation of the Covenant would be regular, in line with the provisions of article 40 of the Covenant.

NAN reports that the delegation of Nigeria consisted of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others include the Office of the National Security Adviser, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the Department of State Services.

NAN also reports that the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs, and the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Office at Geneva were also represented.