FG asks reps to enact law to regulate social media

bayo wahab

The Federal Government has asked the house of representatives to enact a law to regulate social and online media in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Guardian)
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Guardian)

The minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, asked the lawmakers to amend the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) act to empower the agency to regulate social and online media.

Mohammed made the request during a public hearing organised by the house committee on information, national orientation, ethics and values.

Section two (b) of the NBC act states: “(1) The Commission shall have [the] responsibility of: Receiving, processing and considering applications for the establishment, ownership or operation of radio and television stations including (i) cable television services, direct satellite broadcast and any other medium of broadcasting.”

The minister said, “I want to add here specifically that internet broadcasting and all online media should be included in this because we have a responsibility to monitor contents, including Twitter.”

This is coming days after NBC asked all social media platforms and online broadcasting service providers in the country to apply for a broadcast licence.

However, media stakeholders at the public hearing kicked against the move and asked the lawmakers to make NBC more independent of the minister of information.

bayo wahab

