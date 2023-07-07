ADVERTISEMENT
Fayose's love for Tinubu won't make him too shy to criticise his failure

Samson Toromade

Fayose insists Tinubu is the right man to lead Nigeria because he's a visionary.

Ayodele Fayose (left) is committed to helping President Bola Tinubu (right) lead Nigeria to prosperity [The Nation]
Despite being a vocal critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for eight years, the 62-year-old backed Tinubu to become president over the candidate of his own Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Fayose met with the president at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday, July 6, 2023, the first time since he was sworn in on May 29.

While addressing the media, the former governor said his longstanding love for the incumbent, a former Lagos governor, and his goal of seeing a southerner succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, formed the basis of his support.

However, he said nothing would make him shy away from letting the president know when he's messing up the direction of the country.

"If the government in power isn't doing the right thing, we'll be courageous enough to tell the government in power. When Buhari was the president, I didn't shy away from telling him and the government the truth.

"If Tinubu is shying away from his brief, I'll be courageous enough to tell him. I'm not a small boy anymore and I stand by what I say," he noted.

Fayose also emphasised he honestly believes Tinubu is the right man to lead Nigeria because he's a visionary.

He said the steps the president has taken in his opening weeks in office clearly show he'll transform Nigeria.

The former governor noted that elections have passed, and governance must be allowed to happen without unnecessary political antagonism. He said Tinubu is clear in his vision and deserves support from all Nigerians.

"We must stand with him and do our best. It is better to stand with the man of vision for the betterment of our country," he said.

Tinubu won a controversial closely-fought presidential election just ahead of the PDP's Atiku, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who finished second and third respectively.

Both of his top opponents are currently in court trying to overturn the result of the election. They've separately asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to either declare them the true winner, or order fresh elections.

