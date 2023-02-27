ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Accept defeat and retire in Dubai  —  Fayose mocks Atiku

Bayo Wahab

Fayose, who is a member of the PDP mocked Atiku in a series of tweet on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Atiku Abubakar and Ayo Fayose (Premium Times)
Atiku Abubakar and Ayo Fayose (Premium Times)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

At the time of this report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the results of 13 out of the 36 states in the country.

From the results INEC has announced, Tinubu won six states, Atiku won five, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party won two states.

However, the PDP and the Labour Party have called for the cancellation of the election. Both parties alleged that INEC officials manipulated the election results that have been announced.

But Fayose, who is a member of the PDP mocked Atiku in a series of tweet on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The ex-governor recalled how the PDP eased Obi out of the party, adding that the man they let go has now retired the party and its chieftains.

He tweeted: “Our candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar (aka ‘Atiku is coming’) should accept defeat in maturity and retire peacefully to Dubai. At this juncture, may I say good night and good bye to all you represent.

“Therefore, no sense of comradeship with Obi will work. After all, they knew his potentials, yet, he was not deemed fit for the party’s ticket and he was eased out. Today, he has retired all of them.

“The present managers of the PDP need to be told that the sympathy of Nigerians is not for the party. They should stop hiding under Peter Obi’s LP to pretend to have a sense of patriotism that they don’t have.”

Meanwhile, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has called President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel compromised election.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate: PDP beats incumbent APC senator Ibn Na’Allah in Kebbi South

Senate: PDP beats incumbent APC senator Ibn Na’Allah in Kebbi South

APC wins Bauchi South Senatorial District Seat

APC wins Bauchi South Senatorial District Seat

Labour Party FCT senatorial candidate cries over plan to rig her out

Labour Party FCT senatorial candidate cries over plan to rig her out

APC sweeps 3 Senatorial seats, 9 Reps in Katsina State

APC sweeps 3 Senatorial seats, 9 Reps in Katsina State

INEC cancels Bwari Area council’s senatorial results due to over voting

INEC cancels Bwari Area council’s senatorial results due to over voting

APC lifts suspension on National Vice Chairman North-East

APC lifts suspension on National Vice Chairman North-East

Taraba Gov Ishaku floored by APC candidate in senatorial election

Taraba Gov Ishaku floored by APC candidate in senatorial election

Accept defeat and retire in Dubai  —  Fayose mocks Atiku

Accept defeat and retire in Dubai  —  Fayose mocks Atiku

INEC officer goes missing as Kebbi gov, ex-gov battle for senatorial seat

INEC officer goes missing as Kebbi gov, ex-gov battle for senatorial seat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu