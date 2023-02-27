Accept defeat and retire in Dubai  —  Fayose mocks Atiku

At the time of this report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the results of 13 out of the 36 states in the country.

From the results INEC has announced, Tinubu won six states, Atiku won five, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party won two states.

However, the PDP and the Labour Party have called for the cancellation of the election. Both parties alleged that INEC officials manipulated the election results that have been announced.

But Fayose, who is a member of the PDP mocked Atiku in a series of tweet on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The ex-governor recalled how the PDP eased Obi out of the party, adding that the man they let go has now retired the party and its chieftains.

He tweeted: “Our candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar (aka ‘Atiku is coming’) should accept defeat in maturity and retire peacefully to Dubai. At this juncture, may I say good night and good bye to all you represent.

“Therefore, no sense of comradeship with Obi will work. After all, they knew his potentials, yet, he was not deemed fit for the party’s ticket and he was eased out. Today, he has retired all of them.

“The present managers of the PDP need to be told that the sympathy of Nigerians is not for the party. They should stop hiding under Peter Obi’s LP to pretend to have a sense of patriotism that they don’t have.”