Subsidy removal best, wisest decision - Fayose commends Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fayose said Tinubu's decision to remove fuel subsidy was done in the best interest of the Nigerian masses.

Ayodele Fayose and Bola Tinubu. (TheNation)
Ayodele Fayose and Bola Tinubu. (TheNation)

Tinubu, while delivering his inaugural speech shortly after he was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, disclosed that the previous government made no budget provision for fuel subsidy, stressing that "subsidy is gone."

The Presidential pronouncement has been greeted with mixed reactions as Nigerians disagreed over the timing of the removal, the manner the message was conveyed and the apparent lack of consultation with major stakeholders.

The development has resulted in long queues at fuel stations across the country, with the premium product now selling for between N400 and N600 per litre amid a panic buying spree.

As many Nigerians continue to reel over the biting effect of the subsidy removal, Fayose has argued that Tinubu made the decision in the best interest of the masses.

Reacting to the development in a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the former governor said he's convinced that the president has taken the "best and wisest" decision for the Nigerian people.

He, however, urged the people to endure the temporary hardship being experienced as that would ease out in the coming months.

Fayose's tweets read: “On this removal of fuel subsidy, I am convinced that President Tinubu has taken the best and the wisest decision for the collective good of Nigeria and its people. He promised to remove the subsidy, he never hid it.

“Most importantly, too, the immediate past govt already removed fuel subsidy technically by not making provision for it in the 2023 budget.

“I appeal to Nigerians to bear with the government for now as the present hardship will ease out with time.

“Removing the fuel subsidy is the best thing to do and it has to be done once and for all.

“Unfortunately, the subsidy regime has only been benefiting a few people in the oil industry and Nigeria must break this chain once and for all.

“No doubt, President Tinubu is not a magician who can manufacture money. He can only strategically reposition the country, using his experience and intellect, which he has started.

“Many govts have come and paid lip service to all these issues, it is time to sustain our country by taking decisions that may be seen as harsh, but can return the country back to the path of progress.

“The NLC and all interested parties, especially ordinary Nigerians should realize that the last administration did more damage and the new government can only be finding ways and means to stabilize the country.

“Sadly, like typical Nigerians who are always desirous of taking advantage of every situation, the fuel marketers are only interested in making money for themselves and methinks the govt should come very hard on them this time.

“Anyone among them found to be hoarding fuel or selling at an exorbitant rate should be dealt with.

Nurudeen Shotayo

