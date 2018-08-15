Pulse.ng logo
Fayose condemns arrest, detention of Premium Times reporter

Samuel Ogundipe was arrested and detained on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Abuja.

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has condemned the arrest and detention of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe.

Ogundipe was arrested and detained on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Abuja.

According to Premium Times, some officers at the police headquarters said the reporter was arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Ogundipe was arrested because of a story he did on the report Idris submitted to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo after the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Premium Times reports that the reporter’s bank account has been blocked because he refused to reveal the source who told him about the IG’s report.

Fayose calls on Nigerians

The Ekiti state Governor, in a post on Twitter, also called on Nigerians to call for Ogundipe’s immediate release.

He said “The arrest and detention of Samuel Ogundipe of @PremiumTimesng by the police must be condemned by all lovers of freedom of speech and of the press. I join other well meaning Nigerians to call for his immediate release. #FreeSamuelOgundipe”

Nigerians on social media have been in a joyous mood following Osinbajo’s directive ordering the IG of Police to shut down SARS.

