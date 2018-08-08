news

The British Government has said that it is closely monitoring political developments in Nigeria following reports of blockade of National Assembly entrance by officials of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The British Government made this known in a statement from its High Commission in Abuja on Tuesday.

Operatives of the DSS took over the gates of the Assembly as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday and reportedly prevented some lawmakers from entering the complex.

The officials also reportedly claimed to be acting on orders.

The UK Government, however, stated that it was aware of media reports of “the situation at the National Assembly this morning.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in Nigeria.

“The United Kingdom supports a process whereby the people of Nigeria can exercise their democratic rights to vote and be voted for.”

It declared its “unwavering support for a free, fair, credible and peaceful process and the independence of institutions, which allow for that”.

Political leaders have condemned the incident, while officials of the DSS had since left the Assembly complex, following the immediate sack of Director-General of the agency by the Federal Government.