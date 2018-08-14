Pulse.ng logo
Nigerians react on Twitter to Osinbajo's order to overhaul SARS

End SARS Good things happen when Buhari is not around – Nigerians react on Twitter

So far, the reactions on Twitter show that the Acting President’s order is a welcome development.

#EndSARS: Good things happen when Buhari is not around – Nigerians react on Twitter play

Some SARS officers being paraded

(TheNation)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the management and activities of notorious Police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This was made known in a statement issued by the Acting President’s spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Osinbajo, at a forum in June 2018, disclosed that President Buhari was concerned with the operations of SARS and had already ordered a review of the unit.

Twitter reactions

As expected, the directive has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Some Nigerians have hailed Osinbajo for the directive while some have asked the Acting President to forgive them for abusing him.

So far, the reactions on Twitter show that the Acting President’s order is a welcome development.

Some users even called on the President to remain in London permanently.

See reactions on Twitter below:

 

 

ALSO READ: iLLBLISS says SARS officers had guns to his head

 

 

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian police have constantly been accused of unlawful arrest, high-handedness, humiliation, detention and extortion by Nigerians.

This prompted the formation of a social advocacy movement known as End Special Anti-Robbery Squad (END SARS) on social media.

