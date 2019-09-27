Pastor Busola Olotu says she first knew about Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo's alleged rape of Busola Dakolo eight years before it eventually became public.

Dakolo, a photographer, alleged during a taped interview in June 2019 that Fatoyinbo, the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), raped her twice in 2002, when she was a teenager.

Despite the overwhelming public support for Dakolo, many have also questioned her motive for making the alleged rape public almost 20 years after it happened.

However, Pastor Olotu, founder of Daughters of Deborah International Ministry (DODIM) in Kwara State, has disclosed in an interview with Arise News that she first heard about the incident in 2011 through Dakolo's sister, Funmi Ayeni.

DODIM's Pastor Busola Olotu [YouTube/Arise News]

Olotu said Ayeni joined her ministry in 2011, and eventually told her about Fatoyinbo's alleged sexual assault of her sister who was still struggling with "psychological challenges" years after the incident.

"Eventually at some point, she (Ayeni) now called Busola, and even on the phone, I knew I was speaking to a troubled soul.

"She was not happy about herself, about where she was, or what she had had to go through.

"She was not married then. Part of her saga was getting into relationships. She wanted the relationship but at the same time didn't want the relationship because of her past," Olotu said.

The pastor said Fatoyinbo got close to her around the time he was kicking off his ministry in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, but that the relationship became strained when he left Ilorin to expand his ministry.

Fatoyinbo grew COZA from a handful of worshippers in Ilorin in 1999 to thousands of members who worship at branches in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Dubai, with headquarters in Abuja.

Olotu said she didn't reach out to him when she first heard about the allegation because she didn't know where he was at the time, and thought the incident could have been a mistake.

She said, "Somewhere in my mind, I felt that maybe it was a mistake and that I'll just pray for him that this doesn't happen again.

"I could not marry the Biodun I knew with the allegation, but I knew that the girl was telling the truth. From my interaction with her, I knew within me that this was the truth.

"But I didn't know where he was and I wasn't really going to pursue it except in the place of prayer for him," she said.

Busola Dakolo has initiated legal action against Fatoyinbo over the alleged rape [Instagram/BusolaDakolo]

The pastor said she did reach out to Fatoyinbo sometime later after she had a dream about him where she saw him with an unidentified woman on a bed.

"I called Biodun and I spoke to him and said, 'Biodun, this is the revelation I had and everything.'

"He said, 'No o. There's nothing like that."

"He said he had a challenge some years ago, but all that one has been solved, and he and his wife have a fantastic relationship and everything," Olotu said.

Olotu said Dakolo's decision to finally make the alleged rape public was to help her deal better with the incident years after it happened.

She noted that she's unhappy with how Dakolo has been treated and victimised all over again since she made her public allegations.

Fatoyinbo met with police officers in Abuja on August 27, two months after Dakolo filed a petition against him.

The pastor dismissed Dakolo's allegation as false and stepped down from the pulpit until recently.

Fatoyinbo has also filed complaints of criminal conspiracy and falsehood against Busola Dakolo with the authorities.

Another former member of his church alleged in July that the pastor raped her during a meeting between the two in 2017.

Olotu also mentioned during the interview that she's had three other people who have accused Fatoyinbo of raping them, but they're unwilling to make their stories public.

She said justice for Dakolo would be victory for the church and victory and liberation for many young girls.

"You see, people will now be willing to come out," she said.