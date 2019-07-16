The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to desist from politicising crimes in the country and unite in finding solutions to the problem.

The Director-General of the Agency, Dr Garba Abari made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Mr Paul Odenyi, Head, Press Unit, NOA.

This is coming as Nigerians condemn rising incidences of crimes in the country including the recent killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere pan-Yoruba group.

Abari said Nigerians should allow security agencies the space to deal with the disturbing cases of banditry and armed robbery rather than resorting to peddling political narratives and stereotypes.

While consoling with the family of late Olakunrin on behalf of the Agency, the Director General said every Nigerian has the civic and patriotic duty to resolve the spate of criminal activities in the country.

Abari further urged political players to stop the dangerous name calling and stigmatization of a section of the country.

He added that as leaders “we should show more understanding and tolerance of the diverse people in the country in the spirit of shared humanity and a united nation.”

While condemning the murder of Olakurin, Abari said that the situation demanded a unified response in condemnation of the killing of Nigerians in all parts of the country.

“We must rise as a people to condemn the activities of criminals who snuff life out of our people, disrupt our peace and order and spread hate and disharmony in our country,” he said.

He noted that security agencies were working assiduously to identify and bring perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice and urged Nigerians to support them in this regard.