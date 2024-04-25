Nigerians express frustration over DSTV, GOtv sub hike, opt for smart TVs

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Multichoice currently enjoys the monopoly of satellite television service providers in Nigeria. NAN reports that Multichoice revealed its new subscription rates early in the week, citing operational costs and the need to enhance service quality.

For DSTV, the premium bouquet now costs ₦37000.00 from ₦29,500, Compact Plus ₦19,800 ₦25000.00, Compact ₦12,500 to ₦15,700, Comfam from ₦7,400 to ₦9,300 and other packages also experienced substantial hikes.

Similarly, GOtv subscribers saw their monthly subscription surge, with the Value and packages being affected. The announced price increment has elicited widespread condemnation from some Nigerians, who view it as insensitive, considering the prevailing economic hardship.

NAN reports that social media platforms have been flooded with expressions of condemnation and frustration, with many subscribers questioning the justification for the steep price increase.

Ebuka Victor, a Facebook user, urged the Federal Government to address the incessant increase and also break the monopoly being enjoyed by the company. According to him, DSTV is killing Nigerians, the Federal Government must urgently intervene and rescue the citizenry from the monopoly Multichoice is enjoying.

Benjamin Chukwucheben, also a user of Facebook asked rhetorically, “is there no regulatory body in Nigeria to stop the incessant increase in subscription for DSTV?”. He claimed that Multichoice had increased subscription fees more than three times within a year.

NAN reports that the Federal Government is under pressure to intervene in the matter. This came with calls for regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), to investigate the rationale behind the price hike.

Frank Akpata, in his intervention on his Facebook page, said; “Nigerians should get a smart TV or use their PS5 console, download and subscribe to all streaming platforms available.

“You will watch sports, movies with updated independent source news in real time as well. And there are enough animations for kids,” he said.

Abdullahi Adamu, another Facebook user, said “the price hike is coming at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with inflation, unemployment, and dwindling purchasing power.”

Tomi Ifeayinchukwu, a digital marketer, told NAN in Abuja that she doesn’t subscribe to DSTV, she relies on streaming platforms for her entertainment.

“Since I moved into this present apartment, I did not bother to subscribe to DSTV. I rely solely on streaming platforms.”

Mariam Ajala, an engineer, told NAN that she just pays for a DSTV subscription but uses streaming platforms for her entertainment. She, however, added that with this increment, she would stop subscribing to the DSTV service.

