FAAN arrests and suspends airport officials for ‘extorting passenger’ in Lagos

This is the second time FAAN will be sanctioning airport workers this month.

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it arrested and suspended some airport officials for allegedly extorting a passenger at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The agency announced this in a statement signed by Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs and released on its Facebook page on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

According to Yakubu, the officials, who are staff members of the aviation security and customer service departments of the authority, have been dealt with accordingly.

The statement reads, “In line with the management’s determination to rid the nation’s airport of corrupt officials, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apprehended and suspended officials caught extorting a passenger at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The officials, who are staff of Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of the Authority, were immediately suspended, while the on-duty card of their accomplice from the Nigeria Immigration Service has been withdrawn.

“This action was taken to serve as a deterrent to other bad eggs in the system that is bent on tarnishing the image of the nation.”

This is the second time FAAN will be sanctioning airport workers this month.

You’ll recall that earlier in November, the agency seized the on duty cards of some staff members of an unnamed airline and handed them over to appropriate bodies for allegedly soliciting bribes from travellers.

