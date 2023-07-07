Enugu govt confirms arrest of sit-at-home enforcers, asks schools to open

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu.

According to him, those engaged in scaremongering through fake videos and images, had been tracked down, apprehended and were being brought to book.

Onyia directed offices, schools, business premises, markets, including Ogbete Main Market, among others, to disregard sit-at-home on Friday and open for business.

The SSG warned that failure to comply with this directive would be deemed as willful undermining of government’s policy and efforts to restore full working days, productivity, and entrepreneurship in the state, and will as such be met with appropriate sanctions.

“The Enugu State Government wishes to remind citizens and residents of the state that work, business, schooling and other legitimate endeavours will continue on Friday, July 7, 2023.

“Government urges members of the public to disregard any scaremongers and go about their businesses, as security measures are fully in place to continue to enforce law and order and safeguard lives and property.

"It is noteworthy that many enemies of Enugu State and Igbo land, the hoodlums, anarchists, and criminal elements, hide under freedom agitation to perpetrate destruction, violent crimes,” he said

“We are winning the war and therefore call on Ndi Enugu to volunteer information to the authorities on any suspicious person and movement as well as those who use the social media to spread rumours and instigate panic among the members of the public,” he advised.

