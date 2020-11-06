In October, Nigerian youths took over major roads across the country to protest against police brutality and bad governance in the country.

The nationwide demonstration, which lasted for over two weeks petered out on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after hoodlums hijacked the protest following the Lekki shooting incident.

However, speaking in an interview with State House correspondents on Friday, October 6, 2020, Zulum, whose state has for years been battling with Boko Haram insurgents warned the youths, saying Boko Haram started with youths’ protest against the use of motorcycle helmets in Maiduguri.

The governor said that over one million people have been displaced as a result of Boko Haram activities which were fallouts of the protests against the use of helmet.

He said, “On the issue of #EndSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful.

“The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protests by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders. You have seen the situation now.

“Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youth."

You'll recall that the aftermath of the protests led to looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented the report and pictures of facilities destroyed in the state to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, November 6, 2020.