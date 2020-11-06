Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has met President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, two weeks after violence erupted in the state following the #EndSARS protests.

The presidency announced this in a tweet on Friday, November 6, 2020.

“President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday,” the tweet reads.

During the meeting, Sanwo-Olu presented a report on properties damaged by hoodlums in Lagos.

According to Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, the report contained images of facilities destroyed by hoodlums in Lagos State.

“Governor @jidesanwoolu today, presented the report of the recent coordinated arson in Lagos State to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. In the report were the images of public and private assets destroyed in the violence sparked by the hijack of #EndSARS protest,” Gawat tweeted.

It would be recalled that after the Lekki shooting incident, hoodlums took to the streets of Lagos to loot and destroy public and private properties in the city.

Meanwhile, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said Governor Sanwo-Olu had told him the state would need N1trn for reconstruction of properties destroyed by hoodlums during the crisis.