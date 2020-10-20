Many #EndSARS protesters have been injured, and some feared dead after security operatives attempted to disperse them at the Lekki-Epe toll gate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Hundreds of protesters have shut down the lucrative toll gate for weeks demanding comprehensive police reform.

State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday afternoon after an uptick of violence from thugs who tried to hijack the peaceful protests.

Scores of protesters refused to leave the toll gate despite the curfew which was originally set to commence at 4 pm, but has now been extended to 9 pm.

Eyewitnesses at the toll gate who livestreamed reported many injuries sustained by peaceful protesters.

Gun shots could also be heard going off non-stop in the livestreamed videos.

One of the protesters on the scene reported that he had seen four dead people already, but this cannot yet be verified by Pulse.

Details later.