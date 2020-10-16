The Federal Capital Territory Administration's ban on public processions failed to stop #EndSARS protesters from continuing with their public demonstrations on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Nigerians have been protesting nationwide for over a week for the scrapping of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, a unit with a long history of abuse of power.

Even though the government dissolved the unit earlier this week, protesters have refused to back down, expressing discontent with the government's measures.

The FCTA on Thursday, October 15 announced a ban on street demonstrations, protests, and processions in the capital city over safety fears.

The FCT's security committee alleged that the protesters failed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings.

The committee also alleged that the peaceful protesters have been behaving in an unruly manner, and caused inconveniences to others in the capital city.

Thursday's ban was widely-condemned by Nigerians who said the constitutional right to peaceful protest cannot be overruled by the FCTA.

Many protesters marched through Abuja in their dozens on Friday, disregarding the ban.

They chanted "End SARS" while they marched and displayed placards that condemned police brutality.

Muslim protesters also observed their Jumaat prayers in the middle of the road during Friday's demonstration.

A similar ban in Rivers State had the opposite effect as scores of protesters defied state governor, Nyesom Wike, earlier this week.

Similar protests have been ongoing in many states across Nigeria, with past protests in some cities across the world.

At least 10 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started over a week ago.

Hoodlums have also attacked the protesters in Lagos and Abuja and injured some while also damaging property.

One man was killed and many others injured when thugs attacked peaceful protesters in Edo State on Friday.

The creation of a new tactical unit to fill in the void left by the dissolution of SARS has failed to convince the protesters to put an end to the nationwide demonstrations.

The campaign has enjoyed widespread support in the international community with messages of solidarity from global superstars and personalities, including Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.