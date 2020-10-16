A man was killed when thugs attacked #EndSARS protesters in Benin, Edo State on Friday, October 16, 2020.

The protesters were marching around the capital city on Friday to demand an end to police brutality when they were attacked by thugs.

The thugs were armed with guns, machetes and other weapons, according to eyewitnesses who also shared video clips on social media.

Over a dozen other protesters were also injured during the attack.

Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the attack and extended condolences to victims.

"It is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people, who are expressing genuine concerns to #EndSARS, police brutality and intimidation in their own country," he posted on Twitter.

The governor also called on the Edo State Police Command to provide adequate security for protesters and ensure no one is harassed.

Nigerians have been protesting nationwide for over a week for the scrapping of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, a unit with a long history of abuse of power.

And even though the government dissolved the unit earlier this week, protesters have refused to back down, expressing discontent with the government's reform efforts.

At least 10 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started over a week ago.

Hoodlums have also attacked the protesters in Lagos and Abuja and injured some while also damaging property.