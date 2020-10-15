An army of thugs have just descended on protesters calling for an end to police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city and commercial capital.

Protesters calling for the scrapping of notorious police unit, SARS, have emptied into busy highways and roads across Nigeria since October 8, 2020.

Even though the government has scrapped SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) and named a replacement in SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), the protesters have remained on the streets, saying they want police officers who recently killed young Nigerians, arrested and tried.

EndSARS - Iconic Images. [Twiter]

The attack occurred at the Lagos State House of Assembly precinct in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital on the morning of Thursday, October 15, 2020.

It is a venue where protesters have spent the night since last week.

Sundry reports say most of the #EndSARS protesters have been left badly injured. At the time of filing this report, Pulse has been unable to ascertain who sponsored the thugs.

One eyewitness says the hoodlums arrived at the venue in buses and attacked commuters plying the route before making for protesters.

There are reports that the police stood and watched as the thugs went for the protesters.

Hired thugs also attacked protesters in the nation’s capital city of Abuja on Wednesday, October 14.

Sources say there are plans to disrupt the peaceful and massively attended protests across Nigeria, using brigands and miscreants.

A Lagos State government spokesperson told Pulse that a press statement will soon be issued on the development.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been at the scene of the protests and has shown solidarity with the protesters. He has also taken demands from the protesters to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Protesters have closed major roads to traffic since the marches commenced.

At least 10 persons have been reported killed from the protests thus far.