The Emir made the appeal on Tuesday while receiving the Canadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Nicolas Simard, who was on a courtesy visit to the palace in Kano.

He described the process of obtaining Canadian visa as tedious, and urged the embassy to revisit the process to make it easy for Nigerians.

Ado-Bayero noted that the long existing relationship between Nigeria and Canada has remained cordial.

He however stressed the need to enhance collaboration in the areas of cultural preservation, girl-child education and economic growth.

While thanking the envoy for the visit, the Emir pledged to support any move that will improve the lives of the people.

Earlier, the ambassador told the Emir that his visit to the palace was to enhance working synergy between the embassy and Kano Emirate.

Simard said his country is committed to supporting Nigeria in tackling the spread of COVID-19, as well as improving education and health care delivery.

The Canadian ambassador also paid a similar visit to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari.