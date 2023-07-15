Emefiele will take down Buhari and his family if prosecuted - Sowore

Sowore claimed that the continued detention of Emefiele by the Department of State Service (DSS) has nothing to do with the gravity of his alleged crimes but is rather a plot to use him as the fall guy for the people in government.

The media proprietor-cum-politician said should the President Bola Tinubu administration decides to press charges against the apex bank boss, Buhari, his entire family and in-laws will go down in the process.

Additionally, the AAC presidential candidate alleged that other beneficiaries of the supposed financial crimes committed by Emefiele included governors, members of the ruling party, senators, and even people in the DSS, among others.

Sowore said these while reacting to the report of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition charges against the embattled banker.

In a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, July 15, 2023, the fiery politician said the two-count charge is a plot to negotiate the release of Emefiele.

He said, "For those who may not be familiar with the modus of the @OfficialDSSNG, holding @GodwinIEmefiele had nothing to do with the gravity of his high crimes, the game is to hold him on behalf of those in power.

"If @GodwinIEmefiele was to be prosecuted for his real financial crimes, economic sabotage, money laundering and terrorism financing involvement, FX round tripping etc… he would take down with him @MBuhari, and his entire family, in-laws, members of his inner circle, lots of @OfficialAPCNg leaders, state governors, Senators, media practitioners, military and police top brass and even people in @OfficialDSSNG, @officialEFCC as well as civil society.

"A lot would come crashing down. Right now negotiations are ongoing, this is just the “holding charge” before they let him go!