FG charges Emefiele for illegal firearm possession
Emefiele has been in DSS detention since he was suspended as the CBN Governor.
In a suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, the government accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.
According to the government, the offence contravened Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004, and is punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.
In the second count, the apex bank chief was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which contravened Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and is punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.
Though the case is yet to be assigned to a judge, indications have emerged that this will be done in the coming week.
The suspended CBN governor has been in the custody of the Department of State Service since June 10 following his suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu a day earlier.
Confirming Emefiele's arrest, the DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said he was taken in for the purposes of investigation
Meanwhile, the DSS also confirmed on Thursday, July 13, 2023, that Emefiele has been charged to court.
This comes shortly after an Abuja High Court ordered the Service to bring forward any criminal allegations they may have against Emefiele and present him before a competent court.
