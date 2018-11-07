news

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has threatened to publish a CCTV footage of an alleged assassaination attempt that was made on his life by a gang of armed men to counter the claims made by Police authorities.

According to a statement signed by the lawmaker's spokesperson, Uche Anichukwu, gunmen evaded security agents and gained entry into his home around 4 am on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. One of the members of the gang was eventually apprehended before any damage could be done and handed over to the Police.

However, contrary to the lawmaker's claim of an assassination attempt, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, disclosed that the attack was actually a robbery as the lawmaker's neighbour had previously been robbed by the same gang yesterday morning.

Moshood revealed that the neighbour, identified as Haliru Adamu, lost his cell phones and jewelry to the gang.

During plenary on Wednesday, November 7, Ekweremadu rubbished the claims made by the Police and revealed that he has video evidence of what transpired inside his residence.

He threatened to release it to the public if the Police does not withdraw its report about the intention of the gang.

"The police looked at the CCTV footage but could not figure it out. Fortunately, a technician came and was able to figure out the footage. Unless they withdraw their report, I will release the video to Nigerians to judge for themselves," he said.

The lawmaker also accused the Police Force of failing to conduct thorough investigations into the incidence, a similar accusation he made on Tuesday while discussing the attack with other lawmakers.

He said, "No thorough investigations were made by the police. I was shocked to hear that they had said it was a mere burglary case. My son, who was hospitalized, was not even interviewed by the police."

According to Anichukwu's statement about what happened on Tuesday, the gunmen had taken hold of the lawmaker's son and commanded him to lead them his bedroom where a struggle ensued before one of the attackers was apprehended. His wife was also in the house at the time of the attack.

4 Police officers arrested

Moshood disclosed on Tuesday that four officers, who were on duty at Ekweremadu's residence at the time of the incidence, have been arrested and detained pending investigation.

A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who was also on duty at the same time is also in detention.

The Police spokesperson also revealed that the apprehended member of the gang, identified as Mohammed Yusuf, is assisting in hunting down other members of the gang who escaped after the failed attack.

"The suspect has been assisting the police in the investigation into the matter. We have intensified efforts to arrest other suspects who escaped from the crime scene," he said.