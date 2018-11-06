“Nobody is safe in Nigeria”, Ekweremadu speaks on how assassins invaded his Abuja home

news

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed concerns over the security situation in Nigeria.

Speaking at plenary on Ekweremadu said assassins invaded his home at Apo Legislative Quarters 4.am on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 with the intention of killing him.

According to him, a member of the gang was caught and handed over the Police unit in the area.

Ekweremadu condemned the poor response of the Police adding that the calls placed to Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris’ phone failed.

“It is with gratitude to Almighty God that I will like to tell my colleagues, my constituents and the general public that myself my wife and my son narrowly escaped assassination in the early hours of this morning,” Ekweremadu began.

“It was about 4am this morning, that some people evaded the security in my house and got all the way to my room where I was sleeping with my wife - there was a struggle, there was a fight with heavy commotion and by the grace of God we eventually caught one of them and rest escaped.

“We handed that one over to the police investigating the matter. The annoying aspect of it or the one that is worrisome is that at that point I called the Inspector-general of police (IGP), his phone was off, I called some of his aides, their phones rang out and nobody replied till now, I called DIG operations, till I left my house nobody showed up.

“I now had my people invite the DPO in charge of Apo police station. We didn't see him till about 5:30, he sent his 2nd-in-command who came and he saw the dangerous weapons that they left behind, he left and sent that the DPO was coming until I left my house by 9am, the DPO had not come.

“Nobody is safe in this country, I want to appeal to my colleagues and the general public that we all continue to be prayerful, be conscious of our private security, it appears that the security is not in the hands of government but the Almighty God,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki condemned the attack while advising the Police to be nonpartisan in carrying out its duty of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

‘Nigeria safer under Buhari’

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammaed, says that Nigeria has become safer under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The minister stated this while bidding farewell to some Latin American bikers in Abuja on Monday, November 5, 2018.