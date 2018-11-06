Ekweremadu escapes assassination attempt with wife, son inside Abuja home

news

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, escaped an assassination attempt on his life when gunmen reportedly invaded his home in the early hours of Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the lawmaker's spokesperson, Uche Anichukwu, his wife and son were also in his Apo Quarters residence in Abuja when the gunmen evaded security agents and gained entry around 4 am.

One of the members of the gang was eventually apprehended before any damage could be done and handed over to the Police.

He said, "The attackers, who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son, and commanded him to lead them to the Senator's bedroom.

"It was at the Senator's bedroom that a struggle ensued, leading to the arrest of one of the assailants with dangerous weapons and housebreaking devices, while the rest managed to escape.

"The arrested member of the gang has however refused to divulge any information on the operation and has been handed over to the police."

Anichukwu noted that a similar assassination attempt was made on Ekweremadu's life in 2015, but was not properly investigated by security agencies.