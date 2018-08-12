Egina project, a testimonial of Ease of Doing Business – VP

news

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, says the successful anchor of the Egina FPSO is not just a celebration of local content, but a resounding testimonial of success of Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Sunday, the vice president made the remark during his visit to LADOL Offshore facility within the Lagos Ports Complex (LPC).

The statement was issued by NPA’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, Malam Isa Suwaid.

The vice president urged stakeholders within the industry to compete favourably and appreciated the facility.

“Excellent work has been done here and they would be sacrosanct industry to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP) of government in the long run as would be evident in the nation’s GDP in no distant time.

“I congratulate the Local Content Board for contributing effectively at bringing the facility and project to fruition,’’ Oshinbajo said.

The vice president called for the support of stakeholders in the Federal Government’s fight against corruption in order to join other nations freed from corruption.

The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, said that the successful berthing of Egina would facilitate trade.

Usman said that Egina berthed in Lagos as a result of operational efficiency and robust synergy between NPA and LADOL, including other stakeholders.

She noted that it was a testimony of enhanced capacity of NPA to handle greater responsibilities in the sector.

The NPA boss urged other operators to emulate the investments made by Total, LADOL, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), adding that government ventured into the provision of a level playing field through anti-monopoly policies which had yielded great dividends.

“NPA, hereby encourage prospective investors to explore this and other opportunities that the reforms of our operations has engendered as we assure of NPA’s willingness to facilitate these ventures.

“We must, however, advise business organisations to ensure strict compliance with the country’s statutory rules and regulations.

“The multiplier effects of local content policy is evident in visible technological transfer; accrued revenue to the nation; employment creation; reduction in capital flight; attraction of hub status for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria amid the cost-saving attributes.

“We appreciated vast unflinching supports accorded the NPA management, LADOL and other stakeholders in this respect.

“The Egina project is a statement by government that the quest for hub status is real.

“Industrialisation is real and that private indigenous companies are able to thrive and support international projects and investors,” Usman said.

Other stakeholders who appreciated the LADOL facility and operation amidst the Egina FPSO project celebration were the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar; and Chairman LADOL, Mr Ladi Jadesimi.