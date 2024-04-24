ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

News Agency Of Nigeria

The indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a Disciplinary Panel constituted by the university to investigate the incident.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) suspends lecturer, David Udo-Udom indefinitely [Tribune Online]
University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) suspends lecturer, David Udo-Udom indefinitely [Tribune Online]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Okwun Omeaku, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Nsukka.

According to Omeaku, the indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a Disciplinary Panel constituted by the university to investigate the incident.

He said the affected lecturer, who is of the General Studies division, was allegedly caught in a video harassing a female student. The PRO said that the UNN had zero tolerance for sexual misconduct involving either staff members or students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a sexual harassment policy, which guides the relationship between our staff and students.

“As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation.

"The university management will not hesitate to punish Udoudom , according to our rules, if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel,” he said.

This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Okwun Omeaku, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Nsukka.

According to Omeaku, the indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a Disciplinary Panel constituted by the university to investigate the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the affected lecturer, who is of the General Studies division, was allegedly caught in a video harassing a female student. The PRO said that the UNN had zero tolerance for sexual misconduct involving either staff members or students.

UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a sexual harassment policy, which guides the relationship between our staff and students.

“As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation.

"The university management will not hesitate to punish Udoudom , according to our rules, if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actor Pawpaw joins Army to promote responsible social media use

Nollywood actor Pawpaw joins Army to promote responsible social media use

Nigeria lost $706m to cybercrimes as EFCC closes 300 bank accounts

Nigeria lost $706m to cybercrimes as EFCC closes 300 bank accounts

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

Tourist falls into a volcano while posing for photos with husband

Tourist falls into a volcano while posing for photos with husband

Remi Tinubu once saved me from media blackmail — Gov Adeleke

Remi Tinubu once saved me from media blackmail — Gov Adeleke

FULL LIST: Sokoto governor dethrones 15 monarchs for aiding insecurity

FULL LIST: Sokoto governor dethrones 15 monarchs for aiding insecurity

Ogun JUSUN ends strike, members to resume work, reaches agreement with Govt

Ogun JUSUN ends strike, members to resume work, reaches agreement with Govt

FAAN reopens runway after Dana Air incident, assures safety measures taken

FAAN reopens runway after Dana Air incident, assures safety measures taken

Tinubu's gov't announces recovery ₦57 billion debt

Tinubu's gov't announces recovery ₦57 billion debt

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

EFCC detains Cubana Chief Priest ahead of arraignment today

Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) and Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

If you negotiate with contractors, I'll take action - Wike warns Satellite boss

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Adamawa Govt approves ₦55.5bn to finance projects not initially budgeted

Aliko Dangote and Tinubu [NAN]

Tinubu hails Dangote's diesel price cut, expects economic boost