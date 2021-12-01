RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fani-Kayode used fake doctor's report to dodge fraud trial in court - EFCC

Authors:

Samson Toromade

EFCC agents are investigating fresh fraud allegations against the former minister.

Femi Fani-Kayode has been accused of fooling the court [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]
Femi Fani-Kayode has been accused of fooling the court [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused a former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, of dodging court appearances with fake health reports.

Recommended articles

The former Minister of Aviation has been on trial since 2016 on a 17-count charge bordering on money laundering of over N4 billion.

With at least five recorded absences over the years, he has stalled the case on numerous occasions, claiming health issues, and was fined N200,000 when he failed to show up for an October hearing.

Prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court when the case resumed on Tuesday, Wednesday 30, 2021 that EFCC agents are investigating fresh fraud allegations against the defendant.

He said the investigations have shown that several letters Fani-Kayode claimed to have obtained from Kubwa General Hospital and presented to court at previous sittings as an excuse for his absence showed that they were all fake.

The 61-year-old was first questioned last week over what was reported to be allegations of fraud.

He was with the agency for over six hours before he was granted bail on self-recognisance.

The politician immediately posted on Twitter at the time that he wasn't arrested but invited for a 'friendly chat'.

He returned to the agency's office on Tuesday and was similarly questioned for hours until he was released in the evening.

"Once again I was invited to the EFCC today. Once again, despite media reports, I was NOT arrested but invited. I got there at 11:00 am and I have just been released," he posted on his Twitter account late on Tuesday.

The case, which has passed through three judges, was on Tuesday adjourned till January 24, 2022.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

20 feared dead as boat carrying 50 people capsized is Kano

20 feared dead as boat carrying 50 people capsized is Kano

Buhari to Ramaphosa: No need for unhealthy competition between Nigeria, South Africa

Buhari to Ramaphosa: No need for unhealthy competition between Nigeria, South Africa

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

Gov Umahi presents 2022 budget of N145.4bn to Ebonyi Assembly

Gov Umahi presents 2022 budget of N145.4bn to Ebonyi Assembly

Anambra University generates N3.1bn revenue in 10 months

Anambra University generates N3.1bn revenue in 10 months

Buhari leaves Nigeria to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai

Buhari leaves Nigeria to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai

COVID-19: Nigeria announces 105 new infections, 3 omicron variant

COVID-19: Nigeria announces 105 new infections, 3 omicron variant

Fani-Kayode used fake doctor's report to dodge fraud trial in court - EFCC

Fani-Kayode used fake doctor's report to dodge fraud trial in court - EFCC

Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination as Omicron variant spreads

Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination as Omicron variant spreads

Trending

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport